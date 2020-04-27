Released WWE Superstar starts countdown for next move

Vince McMahon

Karl Anderson has been teasing a move back to NJPW ever since his WWE release. The former tag-team champion has now started a countdown for the day he is free from the non-compete clause.

Anderson, now going by the name of Machine Gun again, has stated there are 82 days left until he is free to join another company.

This is not the first time Anderson has broken his silence since the release. He was among the 20+ Superstars released by WWE in the mass exodus and within hours, he teased a move back to NJPW.

As for AJ Styles, he is still in WWE and will continue to work in the company. He has stated that he will continue wearing The OC merchandise despite the release of his teammates. Talking on a recent stream on his Mixer, the Phenomenal One said:

“I will wear my OC stuff, at least until after Money in the Bank. A couple of reasons, one, I love the boys and it’s for life, the other reason is that I don’t really have anything, I have gloves, a lot of them, with OC on them, they’re just going to go to waste unless something crazy happens. I don’t know what to do with them.”