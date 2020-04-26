Released WWE Superstar teases move to AEW, challenges The Young Bucks to a match

The Young Bucks were the target of a challenge on social media

Released WWE star Karl Anderson has teased a move to AEW on social media - and is already eyeing up a major match alongside partner, Luke Gallows.

The pair were among a raft of wrestlers and behind-the-scenes names to be let go by WWE on 15 April.

They've wasted no time in making waves online about their next moves, either, with Anderson today effectively calling out The Young Bucks on Twitter - arguably the biggest tag team in all of All Elite Wrestling. In the post [contains strong language], Anderson calls upon The Bucks to have a match not only with he and Gallows, but also the team formerly known as The Revival in WWE.

The potential triple-threat tag team bout is undoubtedly one that would draw interest, whether it ended up happening in AEW or elsewhere.

Now Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, the pair were let go from WWE a short while earlier on 10 April.

Gallows and Anderson were among a list of high-profile names to depart latterly, with Zac Ryder, Kurt Angle, Curt Hawkins, Drake Maverick and ECW all also being told they'd no longer be needed by the company.