Remember The Kabuki Warriors in WWE? Exploring timeline of their iconic run, title reigns and more

Fans have been hoping to see a reunion of The Kabuki Warriors in WWE in the wake of Kairi Sane’s return at Crown Jewel 2023. The former tag team champions did share the ring tonight, but as members of the opposing teams.

The Kabuki Warriors were formally introduced to the WWE Universe by Paige in April 2019. Asuka and Kairi Sane made their in-ring debut as a team during an eight-woman tag team match that also involved Ember Moon, Bayley, The IIconics, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.

Kabuki Warriors would spend the following months unsuccessfully challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They finally captured the titles by beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the 2019 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Asuka and Kairi Sane were drafted to RAW in the aftermath of the PLE. They fully turned heel by attacking their manager Paige on the October 28th episode of the red brand. The pair successfully defended the titles in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, where they were defeated by Bliss and Cross.

Why did The Kabuki Warriors disband in WWE?

Asuka and Kairi Sane unsuccessfully challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the April 10th episode of RAW. Later on, The Empress of Tomorrow went on to win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake event.

Asuka would be awarded the RAW Women’s Championship by Becky Lynch, who relinquished the title due to her pregnancy. The Kabuki Warriors then entered into a feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The Role Mode would cost Asuka her title during a match against Banks by attacking Kairi Sane on the July 27, 2023, episode of RAW. The angle was done to write Sane off from television because she had announced her exit from WWE to return to Japan to be with her husband.

It now remains to be seen if Asuka and Kairi Sane will reform The Kabuki Warriors somewhere down the line.

