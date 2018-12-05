Remembering Dynamite Kid and The British Bulldogs at WrestleMania

Rest in peace, professional wrestling pioneer Dynamite Kid

With the passing of Dynamite Kid, an entire generation of sports entertainment has passed as well. At a time when the in-ring product was not the centre of attention for the WWF product, The British Bulldogs thrived in putting on performances that would have held up even by today's wrestling standards.

Is it any wonder then that superstars such as Will Ospreay, Chris Jericho and Tyler Bate, among so many others have cited him as an inspiration for what they do? While his matches outside WWF may be better from a technical standpoint, his run with the British Bulldogs in WWF was significant as well. Today we shall look at two of their triumphs.

Accompanied by heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, The British Bulldogs would take on The Dream Team comprising Brutus Beefcake and Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine at WrestleMania 2. While Davey Boy Smith was clearly the stronger Bulldog, Dynamite Kid proved that he was as fast as a bullet between the ropes. With the world watching, The British Bulldogs would win the prized Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

They would then embark on a run that would last a whole of nine months. This is a very significant run because, with their performances, they would lay the groundwork for the tag teams that would follow their footsteps. And even though they would drop their titles, WrestleMania 3 was on the horizon.

At this time, a new member would join their retinue. This was an actual bulldog named Matilda, who'd become an important part of the British Bulldogs in the years that follow. She would chase the heels (most notably Jimmy Hart) out of the ring getting the crowd to pop.

At WrestleMania 3, The British Bulldogs were the clear babyfaces coming into their big match. In front of a record audience, they would team up with Tito Santana to take on the heel combination of The Hart Foundation and Danny Davis. The Dynamite Kid was clearly the workhorse of this match, taking a beating for most of it. Even as the crowd spurred them on, Jimmy Hart's heel tactics scored a victory for the heel team.

There are so many moments from The Dynamite Kid's life that can be celebrated and remembered with a visit to the WWE Network. He valued the in-ring product at a time when no emphasis was given to it. He would pave the way for the superstars of the future to put on good matches, every time the bell rang.

While The Dynamite Kid may be no more, his legacy and his contributions to wrestling live on forever. Fans who're not familiar with The British Bulldogs can check out their incredible matches with The Hart Foundation across various promotions. They had incredible chemistry and never had an off night.

All of us at Sportskeeda raise a toast to the memory of one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots for our collective entertainment.

Do you remember The British Bulldogs? Let us know in the comments below.

