Remembering Tristen Nash: Who was Kevin Nash's only son?

Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away a few hours ago. The death of the Hall of Famer's son comes as a massive shock as he was just 26 years old.

Sean Ross Sapp first broke the news of Tristen Nash's passing. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. https://t.co/VIj0dLqjcV

The father and son recently started a podcast of their own known as Kliq This. The podcast successfully completed 16 episodes and was a massive success.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Kevin Nash's son Tristen Nash was a musician

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a boy with many talents. He was a singer for a band known as The Builders. Apart from singing, Tristen Nash used to write songs, short stories and poems. He could play the guitar and piano.

For his father Kevin Nash, it has probably been one of the most difficult years of his life. The WWE Hall of Famer has lost two people very close to him. Nash lost his son a few hours ago and his best friend Scott Hall back in March.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away two weeks before WrestleMania 38. Hall had three heart attacks following his hip replacement surgery and was put on life support. On March 14, he was taken off life support and the Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 63.

We hope Kevin Nash and his family stay strong during these difficult times to overcome the loss of two of their loved ones.

