Renee Paquette dishes on her least favorite thing about working for WWE

For a good number of years, Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) was a regular part of WWE programming. Which made it all the more shocking when she left the company following SummerSlam 2020.

Since then, she's focused on her "Oral Sessions" podcast, as well as her new cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.

My book is out today! Thanks for supporting my dumbass in this venture. It really means SO much!! I hope you guys love it, I had the best time making it! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/22HGTCjbHF — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 18, 2021

So, what did Renee Paquette like the least about her WWE job?

During a recent conversation she had on Busted Open Radio, Renee Paquette finally opened up as to what her least favorite was while working at WWE (H/T to TheSportster).

Renee Paquette revealed that she loved the wrestling part of her work (thankfully she was never made to do that herself). But it was the micromanagement of the production team that grinded her gears.

“For me it’s not the wrestling. The wrestling side of wrestling I love. It’s the production side of things that can be a kick in the lady d***. Just being micromanaged. I don’t like being micromanaged, I don’t like being under the magnifying glass as much as one is or can be in that world. You think you go through it once and ‘okay, I’m safe!’ and then like, another year later or so its ‘you’re back under the microscope again.’ Trying to adapt to that and trying to be a people pleaser, while also staying true to yourself, can be a very fine line to walk. And it can be very exhausting.”

She also revealed that she was especially concerned with how her work was being perceived backstage.

"It’s really tough because my confidence was also in the sh**. *** at the time, so I felt like I was getting hammered from both sides. I was like ‘oh my God, why am I here? I don’t know why I’m here anymore. I feel like no one is happy with what I’m doing.’ And I’m trying my best to make the best of this situation and it’s a fantastic opportunity. But you go into something and already feel like your confidence is a little bit shattered, you’re not going to have a great performance.”

Renee will return to a one-off episode of WWE Backstage (a Fox program that the cancelation of she listed as the main reason for leaving WWE).

But Renee Paquette has mostly stayed away from the wrestling scene outside of her podcast. This is despite the fact that her husband, Jon Moxley, is a major name in AEW.