Renee Paquette to host Jon Moxley and RAW Superstar on her podcast this week

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette recently revealed the latest guests on her podcast. The next edition of "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" will feature former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler.

Renee Paquette seems to be doing quite well since parting ways with WWE. She has already launched her cookbook, is having a baby girl, and has her own podcast.

Renee Paquette regularly updates fans about future guests via her Twitter handle, and she revealed the names of her next two names in one of her latest tweets.

She revealed that her husband Jon Moxley will be returning to the show to "handle relationship questions." Paquette added that current WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler will also be appearing on the show. Check out the tweet below:

Thanks!! We’ve got some good ones this week! @JonMoxley returns to handle relationship questions. PLUS!!! My girl!! 👸🏽♠️ @QoSBaszler 🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/upJN7kmX8L — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 15, 2021

Renee Paquette left WWE at SummerSlam 2020

At last year's SummerSlam event, Renee Paquette revealed that she is leaving the company. Renee had been a part of WWE for eight long years, and had grown into a well-known figure in the pro-wrestling business.

She hosted a number of talk shows while in WWE, including RAW Talk and Talking Smack. Renee Paquette also did commentary on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She made history during her WWE stint by becoming the first full-time female announcer on WWE RAW.

Jon is annoyingly good at Jeopardy. Wtf. Didn’t see this coming. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 14, 2021

Renee Paquette is seemingly having a great time chatting with wrestling personalities on her podcast. The show has already almost had a dozen guests.

Some of the most interesting names that have recently appeared on Renee Paquette's show are Big E, Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk. Moxley was the very first guest on Oral Sessions.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are currently involved in a heated feud with Lana and Naomi, so it would be interesting to hear Shayna talk about the same in detail.

The villainous duo are all set to defend the Women's Tag Team titles against Lana and Naomi. In addition to that, Jon Moxley giving relationship advice is something fans won't want to miss.