Renee Young comments on CM Punk's possible in-ring return

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 03:43 IST

Renee Young and CM Punk

‘Will CM Punk return to the WWE ring?’ is the question on every fan's mind. Anyone who's close to CM Punk will also be asked the same thing. Renee Young is now working with the former WWE Champion on FOX Network's WWE Backstage and she was asked the same question by TV Insider.

Renee gave a brilliant reply, although it may not be what the WWE Universe wanted to hear! She said:

“We’re going to have to poke the bear because that is what everybody wants. Still to this day, every arena we go in with WWE chants his name. Everybody wants to see CM Punk back in the ring. Does he want to come back in the ring? I truly don’t know. It seems like a never say never situation. I don’t foresee it happening in the near future.”

Punk is scheduled to appear on WWE Backstage tonight and his presence will undoubtedly raise the viewership of the show. The former WWE Champion is still loved by the fans and they will tune in to watch what he has to say about the upcoming pay-per-view, TLC.

Punk has left the door open for a WWE return, while Triple H also acted along similar lines.