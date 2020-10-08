Renee Young confirmed to return for a special SmackDown kickoff show

As announced by WWE, Renee Young will be returning for a special SmackDown Kickoff pre-show before the episode of the Blue brand on Friday, Oct. 16.

Renee Young will co-host the Kickoff show alongside Booker T. The show is a part of the celebration of season two of SmackDown on FOX. The pre-show will also feature several notable guest Superstars, and it will air live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the Kickoff pre-show, a 'Best WWE Moments of 2020' special will also air on Oct. 11, which will accompany the NFL programming on FOX.

Given below is WWE's statement on the season two of SmackDown on FOX:

In celebration of the illustrious arrival of the second season of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities will come together for a special SmackDown Kickoff Show on Friday, Oct. 16. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and FOX analyst Renee Paquette, known lovingly by the WWE Universe as Renee Young, will host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new WWE ThunderDome in Orlando. The Friday Night SmackDown Kickoff Show begins at 7:30/6:30 C leading into the season premiere of the blue brand on FOX at 8/7 C. In addition, check out WWE: The Best Moments of 2020 on Sunday, Oct. 11, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. ET. Check your local listings, and don’t miss a moment of the action when WWE looks back on the best moments of 2020 on FOX. On the digital front, FOX Sports elevates its WWE coverage with the addition of its newest multimedia contributor, Ryan Satin. The former editor-in-chief of “Pro Wrestling Sheet” joins the network’s digital team just in time for the WWE Draft, which he discusses in his first FOX Sports column.

Renee Young's WWE departure

Advertisement

While Renee Young is no longer a WWE employee, the popular presenter is still under contract with FOX, which explains her appearance on the special SmackDown Kickoff pre-show.

Renee Young announced her WWE exit at the SummerSlam PPV on Aug. 23. Renee Young explained that she had achieved everything and had hit the ceiling in the WWE. It was time for her to move on and focus on her strengths as a TV host.

Renee Young has not announced her next major move in her career, but that should be known in due time.