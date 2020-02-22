Renee Young provides WWE with interesting business proposition after interview with Lacey Evans

Renee Young

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, special backstage correspondent Renee Young conducted a sitdown interview with Lacey Evans where the latter talked about how she took the loss at Royal Rumble against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

After the show ended, Renee took to her Instagram handle where she posted a photo of herself along with Lacey and wrote that she really enjoyed doing the segment with The Sassy Southern Belle. She suggested that they should do this regularly and that it also needs a name along with a graphic.

Matt Camp and Kayla Braxton, analysts of WWE's The Bump came up with names for the show and commented on the post. Camp suggested the name ''Young and the Wrestless" while Braxton proposed the name "Pink lemonade".

Matt Camp's suggestion

What did Renee and Lacey talk about?

Renee and Lacey conversed about the SmackDown Women's Championship match that Lacey had with the titleholder Bayley. When asked by Renee as to how she took the loss, the former No. 1 contender responded by saying that she was unfazed and took it hard as a Marine.

The Lady of WWE says that she used to be a bully but after seeing Bayley and Sasha Banks picking on her daughter and bullying other members of the female locker room, Lacey decided to change her attitude. She added that she's now solely focused on winning the upcoming Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV to get an opportunity at becoming a champion at WrestleMania 36.