Renee Young recalls Cody Rhodes' reaction to her relationship with Jon Moxley

Renee Young often interviewed Cody Rhodes in WWE

Renee Young has revealed that she had an interesting conversation with Cody Rhodes when she first started dating Jon Moxley.

The WWE Backstage host discussed various topics on this week’s episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, including some of the reactions that she received when people found out that she and Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) were seeing each other.

One reaction that stood out to Young came from Rhodes, who warned her about how relationships can change when things are not going so well for both people.

“You know what’s really funny is actually Cody Rhodes, I remember talking to him, it was when Jon and I first started dating and he was like, ‘Oh that’s cool. You guys are together. But it’ll be interesting to see like how you guys react when things aren’t maybe going so well for one of you.’”

At the time, Moxley was a member of the successful Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while Young was widely regarded as one of the most impressive WWE backstage interviewers in years.

She added that Rhodes’ words of wisdom “always stuck in her head” and she wondered what would happen in her relationship with Moxley if they encountered any problems.

“What does happen if something’s not going well or we have like a bit of a struggle or a bump in the road? That always kind of stuck in my head. Obviously now, I mean we’ve been together six years, married for three of them.”

