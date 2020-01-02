Renee Young responds to fans saying she is joining AEW

Renee Young's husband Jon Moxley works for AEW

Renee Young revealed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that she constantly receives messages from people on social media about her potentially joining AEW.

The WWE Backstage host said it is “annoying” and “stupid” that she cannot post anything on Twitter about her husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), without people thinking she is going to work for the same promotion as him.

“It’s so annoying. It’s so stupid that I feel like I can’t even tweet about something or I can’t talk about a match that he had, or whatever, because it’s like, ‘AEW confirmed! Renee Young going to AEW!’ It’s like, ‘Guys, give me a break.’ It’s just non-stop. But having so much wrestling on TV, I don’t know, people need to take a chill pill.”

When Graves said in jest that he thought her marriage to Moxley was going to end when he joined AEW, Young jokingly replied that they considered divorcing but they decided they could overcome the obstacle of working for different companies.

Renee Young's current WWE status

It was announced in September that Renee Young would leave her role as a commentator on RAW, with Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin becoming the new announce team on Monday nights.

Young has since started hosting WWE Backstage on FS1, while she also works as a backstage correspondent on SmackDown.

