Renee Young reveals what happened after saying goodbye to the WWE Universe at SummerSlam

In what might be one of the more heartbreaking bits of news to come out of WWE recently, it was reported last week that Renee Young would be leaving WWE soon. This came after Renee Young had been away from WWE television for a long time due to her positive Covid-19 test.

Renee Young is one of the most beloved backstage personalities in WWE and in her role as an announcer. So when the time came for her to say goodbye on the Kickoff Show panel of WWE SummerSlam, she broke the news to the WWE Universe, confirming the rumors. The moment was heartbreaking and it was a final farewell to a beloved broadcaster.

Now, in a Tweet, Renee Young has revealed what happened after she said goodbye to the WWE Universe.

Renee Young reveals what happened after she said goodbye to the WWE Universe

In a Tweet, Renee Young has now revealed that after she bid farewell to the WWE Universe, she had a fantastic time with the WWE wrestlers and staff backstage. It ended with her getting a hangover after spending time backstage with them all.

Also thanks to all of the cool dudes who hung out last night and sent my ass home with a gnarly hangover. Love ya! 😘 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 24, 2020

Renee Young is well-liked backstage in WWE as well, and she spent time with the people that she had become close to during her long tenure in the company.

Earlier, Renee Young also put out an emotional statement on leaving WWE.

This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️

Advertisement

It's safe to say that wherever Renee Young goes next, she will do well in her career, given the immense talent she displayed during her time in WWE. She could join AEW, where her husband, Jon Moxley, is the current Champion.