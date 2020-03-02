Renee Young reveals how WWE treated her after Jon Moxley's exit

Jon Moxley married Renee Young in April 2017

Renee Young has opened up about her time in WWE after Jon Moxley left the company and signed with AEW.

It was confirmed in January 2019 that Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, had decided to leave when his contract expired shortly after WrestleMania 35.

The former WWE Champion went on to debut with AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, while Young continued to call commentary on Monday Night RAW and attend backstage production meetings.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, the WWE Backstage host revealed that nobody in WWE treated her any differently after Moxley’s signing with AEW was confirmed, despite a lot of speculation at the time about her own position in WWE.

“I was expecting, because at that time, I’m doing commentary, I’m sitting in production meetings and all the news breaks of him going to AEW, and I was bracing for that impact of like, what’s going to happen? And nothing changed for me. No one treated me differently.”

Young added that it was “easy” for her to continue with her role in WWE after Moxley's departure, but she missed being able to travel on the road with her husband after WWE shows.

