Renee Young thanks Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

Renee Young has paid tribute to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H after departing the WWE.

Renee Young made her final WWE appearance last night during the WWE SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff show, ending her eight-year career with the promotion.

In an open letter to her fans in The Players Tribune, Renee Young shared her thoughts on Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, thanking them for all they had done to help her during Young's career:

"Thank you to Vince. A lot of ink has been spilled about the legend of Vince McMahon over the years, and I doubt that I can top any of it, so I won’t even try. But what I’ll add is this — probably one of the best things you can say about a CEO: You always want his approval. I mean…… always, always, always. It’s like a miracle drug, getting Vince’s approval. You can be having the crummiest night; but then if you’re back in Gorilla after some segment you finished, and Vince gives you a laugh? Or a smile and a “good job”? Or (the classic) a handshake and a NOD OF APPROVAL?! Man, right then, it’s like nothing else in the entire world matters. You’re king for a day. In many ways, WWE is still just a family business at heart — and if Vince is the grandfather, then Stephanie and Hunter are definitely the parents in charge. You couldn’t ask for a better set."

Renee Young thanks Stephanie McMahon

In addition to the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Renee Young also shared her thoughts on Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Renee Young described Stephanie McMahon as a "rare kind of person" who is "women in WWE":

"Stephanie….. I mean, she is “women in WWE,” you know? But it goes so far beyond that. She’s just a boss, period. And I hate to use the term “boss lady” with Stephanie, because she’s a boss by any gender, but you really can’t say enough about the job she’s done in this male-dominated business. She’s so warm and friendly and inviting, but at the same time, you always know she’s taking care of her shit. And for one of the busiest people you’ll ever meet, one thing about Steph is that if you pass her in the hallway, and you’re like, “Hey, can I talk to you about something?” You’ve got her undivided attention. I can’t stress that enough. And that’s always meant a lot to me, as someone who’s gone to her for advice on many occasions. Stephanie is that rare kind of person who just cares too much to ever go through the motions."

Renee Young pays tribute to Triple H

Finally, Renee Young also shared her thoughts on NXT founder Triple H. Renee Young worked with Triple H during her time in NXT, serving as a commentator, interviewer and pre-show host.

Renee Young lauded Triple H for his development of younger talent in WWE, stating that The Game "represents this idea of progress in WWE":

"Hunter, to me — he represents this idea of progress in WWE. He’s always pushing talent in the direction of opportunity, and in the direction of something new. You see it first and foremost in his work with NXT, and just the way he’s built that brand into one of the most exciting things in wrestling right now. But then I also got to experience that energy on a more direct level — when Hunter pulled me aside before TV one night and said, “Alright, so in two weeks? Coach won’t be available for Raw. And we want you to fill in for him.” I was like….. SORRY, WHAT?!? It wasn’t something we’d talked about, wasn’t something I’d pitched anyone on. It was completely out of left field. And that just said everything to me. It told me that, first of all, this is a company that’s trying things. But it was something deeper, too. I think it was also just this feeling of, like, Wow, people here genuinely want me — me, as a person — to succeed. I’ll always be grateful for that."