Renee Young is all set to change the commentary game next week on Raw

Steve Smith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 663 // 10 Aug 2018, 04:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young doing what she does best!

In the midst of this incredible Women's Evolution, the WWE has made another giant step in the direction of their talented women gaining bigger opportunities.

The WWE has announced earlier today that a new face will be seen and heard on the commentary table with Michael Cole and Corey Graves during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Renee Young is making history as the first woman to commentate an entire Raw and will take the spot of Jonathan Coachman, who will be on assignment.

This news has spread all over the WWE Universe like wildfire and people could not be any more elated than they are right now. Fans adore Renee and have been itching for her to get this kind of opportunity for a very, very long time.

It's a week of great news for Renee Young fans as yesterday she was announced as one of the members of the Mae Young Classic commentary team alongside Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. If that wasn't enough of an excitement boost for the WWE Universe, the announcement today was the biggest cherry on top one could ever imagine.

Everything that Renee Young has been asked to do by the WWE, she has done better than anyone could have ever imagined. She has hosted a numerous amount of pre and post shows during all pay-per-view events, countless number of shows on the WWE Network, and has held important live interviews on Raw and SmackDown Live.

The mere fact that all of the hard work and dedication to her job has led her to this moment is truly inspirational. You can't help but respect the level of motivation that Renee carries with her every single day.

She loves her career, and she loves the WWE.

This news is not only incredible for Renee, it's also hope for all the new and upcoming women who have been given some opportunities in the WWE such as Charly Caruso, Cathy Kelley, and Dasha Fuentes. Renee Young is a trail-blazer and she has now opened the door of opportunities for all aspiring women commentators.

Renee will be the first woman to ever commentate an entire Raw!

The level of respect Renee has garnered during her time with the WWE has reached its highest notch possible. Fans all around the world should be excited to see how Renee does in her new role.

Although it's only for this one week, I'm confident that Renee will show the WWE Universe just how much she truly belongs on that commentary table.

I for one am incredibly happy for Renee and will be extremely excited once Monday night rolls around. She deserves this opportunity more than anyone else, and I'm sure she will knock it out of the park like she ALWAYS seems to do.

The Women's Evolution is continuing to dominate the entire wrestling world right now, and this is just another extraordinary accomplishment for them.

She's a role model, she's a trail-blazer, and she's the very best at what she does.

Congratulations to Renee Young!