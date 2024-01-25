The 2024 Royal Rumble is days away, and WWE Universe is waiting for it with bated breath. Two WrestleMania challengers will be determined with the winners of each Rumble contest.

Former stars could re-emerge as WWE returns and debuts are often a part of the event. AJ Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble, while Chelsea Green and Nia Jax returned to the company in last year's Rumble match.

WWE has only booked two championship matches in addition to the Rumble contests. Roman Reigns defends his title against LA Knight, Styles, and Randy Orton. Logan Paul puts his United States Title on the line against Kevin Owens.

The Royal Rumble is such an important event for the promotion, and the company must not make certain missteps. Here are five mistakes WWE should avoid making at 2024 Royal Rumble event.

#5. Logan Paul beats Kevin Owens clean

Can Kevin Owens finally shut up Logan Paul?

The feud between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens has centered around the cast on Owens' right arm. He has continued to wrestle matches with it but hasn't outright used it as a weapon in those contests.

Being a heel, Logan has called the use of that 'weapon' into question. Owens took the cast off last week and decked Paul without it. The Maverick also knocked the Canadian star to the ground during their scuffle.

With so much centering around the cast, something dirty will play into the finish. Paul has used brass knuckles and help from his posse in prior matches. That should be the only way he beats The Prizefighter.

#4. A Rumble winner enters first or last

The winners of the 2023 Royal Rumble matches came from both the first and last spots. Rhea Ripley entered her match first and outlasted 29 other women. Cody Rhodes was the final entrant in the men's match and won.

For variety's sake alone, this year's winners should come from different spots. WWE used 'Iron Man/Women' angles last year and shouldn't repeat the same thing this year. Gunther entered first but was the last person eliminated. The Ring General holds the record for the longest time in a Rumble match with 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Also, when someone comes in last and wins the match, it's a bit of a letdown as other stars have endured 30 or more minutes. The 2024 Royal Rumble winners should face adversity, but not the extremes of the 2023 matches.

#3. Not booking a Women's Title match

Who will budge first when Ripley and Jax finally face off?

On SmackDown, IYO SKY has repeatedly faced Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair over the last six months. There has been little variety except for random matches with Zelina Vega and Michin. Both women performed well but were never threats to beat SKY.

Therefore, not booking a title match for SKY makes sense. Belair doesn't need yet another title shot. Flair is currently out with an injury. No one else has been built up.

Ripley could defend her title against Nia Jax since Jax beat Becky Lynch at RAW Day 1 and has staked her claim for a title shot. The showdown may be saved for the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia, as Ripley is the top Australian star in WWE. However, not booking some sort of women's match is a mistake.

#2. Not having first-time winners for the Rumble matches

The favorites for the Women's Royal Rumble match are former winners Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Bayley is also among the top names who could win. Lynch and Belair are both popular but don't need the Rumble to win to earn title shots.

Belair has been in the title picture for three years, while Lynch has been in and out. Winning the Royal Rumble should be used to give a different name a shot at a title at the Show of Shows.

The same goes for the men. Cody winning the back-to-back match would be an angle, but a first-time winner should be honored. This also means that certain part-time stars shouldn't show up to steal the honor.

#1. The Rock wins the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Rock is back on the minds of WWE fans.

Some fans love him, while others aren't happy to see The Rock back in a WWE ring so close to a major event. It would be one thing if he simply showed up and left without saying or doing something meaningful.

However, that wasn't the case at RAW Day 1, as he teased a future showdown with Roman Reigns. It set the rumor mill as to when the two would square off. With WrestleMania 40 being the most likely place, The Rock doesn't need to win the Rumble due to his superstar status in and out of the WWE.

It would be a mistake to have another part-time winner (Lesnar, 2022) who would likely enter at the end of the match. His winning would also take a main-event slot away from a full-time performer. The bout with Reigns can still happen, but he shouldn't get it by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

