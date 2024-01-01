Retired legend to return at WWE RAW: Day 1 and set up WrestleMania match against Becky Lynch? Analyzing the possibility

Becky Lynch is set for a huge match at WWE RAW: Day 1 on Monday. The Man will square off against longtime opponent Nia Jax tomorrow night on the red brand. The match has been five years in the making.

The upcoming television special is also set witness the return of a former WWE champion. It was reported in the lead-up to the show that officials were closing to securing the unnamed person for an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Could the former WWE champion in question be Ronda Rousey? The Baddest Woman on the Planet has a bitter history with Becky Lynch. Could the retired MMA legend show up unannounced at the upcoming WWE RAW: Day 1 and take out The Man?

That won’t likely happen. Rousey left WWE after winning almost every major accolade the promotion had to offer. She also put over real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in their MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam 2023. Plus, she’s already had a feud with Lynch in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

At present, Ronda Rousey seems to be enjoying her run in Ring of Honor. The 36-year-old is currently in an alliance with close friend and fellow former MMA Horsewoman Marina Shafir at the fabled indie promotion.

Did Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch take on each other at a WrestleMania event?

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch made history, alongside Charlotte Flair, in 2019. The three women headlined WrestleMania 35 in front of nearly 70,000 people. The Man faced the Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen in a "Winner Takes All" match for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.

The finishing sequence saw Lynch counter Rousey’s Piper’s Pit into a crucifix pin to give the former MMA star her first pinfall loss in WWE, winning both titles in the process. Lynch would drop the SmackDown Women’s Championship back to Flair at Money in the Bank 2019.

The Queen would, in turn, lose the title due to a Money in the Bank cash-in by Bayley later.

