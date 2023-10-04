Retired WWE Superstar needs to return for the first time in 5 years to reunite with former teammate following DIY's RAW reunion

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reunited this week on WWE RAW after Imperium attacked Ciampa, and Gargano returned for the first time in five months to make the save.

Their reunion could now open the door to another team returning to WWE, especially since Chad Gable has seemingly been losing his mind in recent weeks.

Gable wasn't always part of The Alpha Academy. There was a time when he was aligned with Jason Jordan, and the duo was known as American Alpha.

Jason Jordan has been sidelined since 2018, but he has made several appearances to split up brawls and backstage attacks. He is now working as a producer backstage.

Gable spoke about a potential in-ring return for Jordan on The Bump back in 2021, where he revealed that he would be open to reuniting with his former teammate if the time came.

“He’s working on it and trying to get back. Who knows? There’s always a chance at a reunion, and that’s something I’d never be against.” [H/T: Talksport.]

Could Jason Jordan and Chad Gable reunite on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable has become a popular star on RAW in recent months and could be part of one of his biggest pushes. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was unable to take the Intercontinental Championship away from Gunther, but there is a chance his current storyline could lead to a reunion with Jason Jordan.

DIY's reunion has opened the door to many other teams returning in the coming months. Jordan has remained a part of the company, and while talking about a return, even said, 'Never say never.' If he was medically cleared to return to action, a reunion of American Alpha cannot be ruled out.

Do you think Jason Jordan and Chad Gable should reunite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

