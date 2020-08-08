RETRIBUTION invades WWE SmackDown with weapons, destroys ring [VIDEO]

After an entertaining episode of SmackDown last week, tonight's show didn't quite live up to expectations. That said, the closing moments of SmackDown saw the masked members of RETRIBUTION invade the Blue brand and cause absolute havoc before the end of the show.

Following the main event, there was still about five minutes left before SmackDown went off-air. Soon, the announcers and other technicians noticed that the power outrage that bugged the production of RAW earlier this week had returned to the Performance Center.

It was later revealed that all this chaos was planned by the mystery faction, RETRIBUTION. They entered the Performance Center with weapons that included baseball bats and chainsaws.

First, the members of RETRIBUTION went on to target the talent working in the audience. Following that, they attacked everyone that came their way before heading towards the ring.

Once the masked members of this mystery faction were inside the squared circle, they used a chainsaw to destroy the ring. So far, there has been no word about the faces behind the masks.

What else happened on SmackDown tonight?

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off with Bray Wyatt confirming that he will be back with a special guest. Then, we saw Matt Riddle and Sheamus battle it out in a singles Match. However, their match ended with Riddle picking a win as a result of a disqualification after he was attacked by Shorty G.

This didn't go down well with Sheamus, and he confronted 'King' Baron Corbin for the actions of Shorty G. Meanwhile, we saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura picking an easy victory over Lucha House Party.

Advertisement

The feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose intensified. It also saw Heavy Machinery getting involved in an altercation with Miz and John Morrison, when the latter made fun of Otis and Rose while interviewing Sonya Deville.

The two teams locked horns in the main event of the show. In addition, we saw Jeff Hardy back in action as he squared off against Baron Corbin.

We also saw The Fiend in yet another segment with Alexa Bliss. It looked like The Fiend was going to attack Bliss yet again. However, a gentle stroke from Bliss looked to have changed his mind. Braun Strowman also made an appearance and surprisingly claimed that he doesn't care about Bliss.

SmackDown saw Stephanie McMahon confirm a huge triple-brand Battle Royal. The winner of this match will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.