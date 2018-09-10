Retro Review: Survivor Series (2001) 5 on 5 Elimination Match

Welcome to Retro Review where we take a look at classic matches, and we point out three things that stood out to us, rate the match, and mention any changes we would make if we were the writers. The target day for this is Sundays. We will be looking at matches as just that, matches... and not the storylines as a whole. Here we go!

So basically, it was WWF vs WCW in a five on five elimination tag match. The winning company stays employed, and the other company has to go out of business. The stakes were exceptionally higher than the Survivor Series matches of today. Nowadays it's more of a "winner gets bragging rights until the next year" kind of thing. But here, EVERYTHING was on the line, literally, everything.

Company vs company, your livelihood, your job, your career is on the line. This isn't to bash the Survivor Series matches of recent years, because they still put on a great show regardless. Nevertheless, you can admit that they had a little more to fight for. They had more of a reason to fight each other. These 5 dudes want to take my job away from me? I don't think so, let's fight!

As for the match itself, it was nothing short of a classic. Mainly due to the fact that every single person in this match has gone on to become a massive part of what made WWE a success. Also, they are all partly responsible for inspiring the new generation of pro wrestlers and the superstars of tomorrow.

For a while, the main thing that stood out about this match was Shane Mcmahon continually breaking up the pins for team WCW (until he got eliminated of course). As expected, it got to a point where fans wanted to see Shane get the snot beat out of him. This finally came to pass as The Rock would get in the ring and proceed to lay the smackdown on the boss's son.

Another thing that stood out was when Y2J tried to screw The Rock and team WWF out of the match. Hitting Rock with what looked like a Skull Crushing FInale, that seemed to be the end of the match right there. Luckily, the end would come a little later with the final thing that stood out to me.

Last but certainly not least, the final thing that stood out was Kurt Angle turning on Austin and team WCW. When all hope looked lost for team WWF, here comes Kurt Angle. Oh, thank the Wrestling Gods for Kurt Angle. If he hadn't come out when he did, the WWF would've went out of business, and everyone on team WWF would've had to find another job. Imagine The Undertaker at a concession stand, or Kane bagging your groceries, or The Rock cleaning up spilt milk on isle 3 at your favourite local market.

On a scale from 1 to 10, this match gets a very solid 9. Everything in this MATCH was perfect (not so much the storyline), but the only thing I would change is that I wouldn't have Y2J try to screw The Rock, only because it was pointless and had nothing to do with Jericho eventually dethroning him and claiming the WCW WHC not even a month later.

This has been Retro Review, have a great day!