Returning legend severely busted open at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The women's Royal Rumble certainly didn't disappoint with much of the field remaining unannounced before the match and many returning Superstars, legends and NXT stars making an appearance.

Many names from the past appeared in the Rumble including Kelly Kelly, Santina Marella, Molly Holly and most notably, 'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix who had an incredibly strong showing.

However, at one point in the match it became abundantly clear that Phoenix had picked up a head injury as the back of her head slowly began to get covered in blood.

Beth Phoenix is one tough hall of famer. Head pissing with blood and she does not care — Reece Barker (@ReeceB2406) January 27, 2020

Beth Phoenix's hair color right now is Blonde and Blood. Someone get her out of this Rumble match.#RoyalRumble — Mike (@ModSquadMike) January 27, 2020

You can see images of the injury and Beth's blonde hair slowly turning red here, here and here, if you so wish to.

The injury occurred when Bianca Belair sent Phoenix too far into the ring post and the back of Phoenix's head hit the steel ring post part instead of the pads. However, Phoenix was a complete pro and reassured Belair before continuing with the match without missing a beat.

Despite the injury Phoenix even made it until the final three before she was eventually eliminated by Shayna Baszler. Baszler was then swiftly eliminated afterwards by Charlotte who would win this year's Royal Rumble!

We will be sure to update you on Phoenix's condition as and when we are provided with updates.

