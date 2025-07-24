  • home icon
Returning popular WWE Superstar to cost Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez their titles? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

By Thomas Crack
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:11 GMT
Are you a fan of the team of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez? (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Since Evolution earlier this month, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez have been getting along well and have a firm grip on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after the pair retained the title in a fatal-four-way tag team match.

Rodriguez was reluctant about teaming with Perez after her original partner and one of the leaders of The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan, went out with an injury.

With Morgan now out of action, Roxanne and Raquel are set to face Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam with the Women's Tag Team Title on the line.

A potential outcome for the contest could be for Liv Morgan, who was unsure about Perez's involvement in The Judgment Day in the first place, to return and cost her former teammates the gold, turning face in the process.

Despite the popular WWE Superstar being out of action, The Judgment Day are currently thriving with not only the WWE Women's Tag Team Title in their possession but the Intercontinental and World Tag Team Championships as well.

Roxanne Perez on a potential match with WWE legend

As one of WWE's youngest stars, Roxanne Perez grew up watching and studying many of the top names over the years. One performer many fans have likened Perez to is former Divas Champion AJ Lee.

Lee has not competed in a WWE ring for over a decade, but at still only 38 years of age, time is certainly on her side should she ever wish to make a comeback.

Speaking to Ring The Belle last year, Roxanne spoke about what a potential match against AJ Lee would mean to her.

"I can’t retire until I have a match against AJ Lee, so… I can’t be 80 years old wrestling either. She’s great. I met her when I was 12 years old and I was crying. I was a fan and I was telling her, I’m going to be a wrestler one day. She was so supportive and so great. Then I met her a couple of years later when I was with Ring of Honor. She remembered me from that time and I remember she told me, she said, I hope you blow me out of the water and everyone forgets about me." [H/T Fightful]
With stars like Roxanne Perez thriving on the main roster, AJ Lee's presence certainly is felt on the WWE product today, whether she is physically there or not.

