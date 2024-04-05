Returning star needs to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown for his first victory on WWE TV in 368 days

The final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania XL will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE will also host Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the show, with several prominent names participating in it.

While every superstar will look to bring out their best performance and win the thrilling bout, WWE must pull the trigger on a returning superstar. That would be Omos. The 29-year-old star needs to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

There are several reasons why the Stamford-based promotion needs to book Omos to win the action-packed bout.

To put him back in the spotlight

Omos has been away from WWE television for quite some time, as the Stamford-based company did not have any plans for him. Although he made a few appearances on house shows, he has lost quite a bit of momentum due to being away from WWE programming.

With Omos returning on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL, WWE needs to put him back in the spotlight. Hence, The Nigerian Giant needs to secure a huge victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the show tonight.

It would mark a huge accolade in Omos' career if he wins the match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

To redeem his character on WWE SmackDown

Omos is one of the few superstars on the roster who has a monstrous build and giant stature. However, WWE has not been able to fully capitalize on his astounding attributes, despite him being one of the rare heavyweight giants in the Stamford-based promotion. Omos' last victory came on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Therefore, the 29-year-old star needs to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to redeem his character. Eliminating other superstars and grabbing a victory in the match will portray him as a monstrous giant and will do justice to his persona, giving The Nigerian Giant huge momentum.

To put him in a huge program post-WrestleMania XL

Omos has been involved in various high-caliber feuds in the past involving superstars like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins. The Nigerian Giant's stature and physique are frightening to his opponents. Hence, WWE should look to build him up for a huge program after WrestleMania XL.

Therefore, The Nigerian Giant needs to grab a victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight on SmackDown, which will help him establish himself as a legitimate threat to his opponents. Moreover, WWE can plant the seeds for his post-WrestleMania feud in the same match on the show tonight.

