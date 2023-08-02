Returning WWE star to gift Roman Reigns the win at SummerSlam? He's done it before!

For the third consecutive year, Roman Reigns will main event WWE SummerSlam. The Undisputed Champion will put his titles up for grabs against Jey Uso in Tribal Combat.

The Head of the Table has everything to lose in this encounter for Jey will automatically become the "Tribal Chief" if he dethrones Roman Reigns. However, in light of his record-setting championship run, it is not wise to bet against Reigns, especially with many possible interferences.

Although he was the first of The Usos to Superkick Roman Reigns in the mouth, Jimmy Uso may re-emerge at The Biggest Party of Summer to gift his cousin the win, costing his twin brother the most important match of his career.

There is precedent to Jimmy Uso playing such pivotal roles in the eventual outcome of the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso war.

At Clash of Champions 2020, early in the days of The Tribal Chief's era, Reigns obliterated Jey in his first title defense. The former Right-Hand Man of The Bloodline took a vicious beating as the champion relentlessly pounded away.

However, Main-Event Uso didn't give up till the last moment. A concerned and injured Jimmy Uso threw in the towel for his brother, ending The Tribal Chief's onslaught.

History repeated itself a month later when the two cousins were locked inside Hell in a Cell with an "I Quit" stipulation. Once again, Jey Uso refused to utter the fateful words which would've ended his misery.

Unfortunately, a ruthless Roman Reigns had no mercy on his cousins. On an injured Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Chief locked in the Guillotine, forcing The Right-Hand Man to quit.

Therefore, albeit unintentionally, Rikishi's eldest son could cost Jey Uso the greatest match of his career.

Roman Reigns will also have to watch out for The Rock at SummerSlam 2023

Jimmy Uso isn't the only Anoa'i Family member that could return at SummerSlam. The Rock is heavily rumored to appear at Ford Field this weekend, possibly to set up a massive showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Great One vs. The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest dream matches the company can book. A bone-chilling confrontation at SummerSlam, similar to the Reigns-Lesnar one two years ago, would be an efficient way for setting up the spectacle.

As always, rumors concerning Rocky must be taken with a grain of salt. However, if he does return, a match with Reigns is definitely on the cards.

