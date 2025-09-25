  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Returning WWE Superstar to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Title? Exploring the possibility 

Returning WWE Superstar to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Title? Exploring the possibility 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 25, 2025 19:49 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Rusev (Image source: WWE YouTube)
Dominik Mysterio and Rusev (Image source: WWE YouTube)

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion. He is scheduled to defend his IC Title against Rusev on next week's episode of RAW. However, while fans are expecting the younger Mysterio to lose the gold on the show, he might retain it in a shocking twist, thanks to the potential return of a superstar.

Ad

Live Morgan is the star in question. She suffered a dislocated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. Hence, she relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championship and has been sidelined since then.

However, Morgan has recently dropped a major tease regarding her return. In a shocking turn of events, she might finally make her comeback next week on the red brand during the Intercontinental Championship match to help "Dirty" Dom retain the title against Rusev.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 31-year-old shared a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio in the Stamford-based promotion before taking a break from WWE TV due to injury. Given this situation, Liv Morgan might seek to reunite with Dominik upon her return, and helping him retain the IC Title could be an ideal way to strengthen their on-screen relationship.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Morgan's return has not yet been announced.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's potential return?

There has been increasing tension within The Judgment Day for the past few weeks on RAW, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to be uncomfortable with Dominik Mysterio's unexplained relationship with El Grande Americano.

McDonagh faced off against Rusev on the latest episode of the Monday night show, where he tapped out while being locked in the Accolade by the Bulgarian Brute. However, the 39-year-old powerhouse continued to apply the Accolade submission hold on JD while Dominik watched without intervening.

Ad

Given this situation, "Dirty" Dom might finally decide to back off from the villainous stable, especially after the potential return of Liv Morgan. While the latter could be angry with The Judgment Day for easily replacing her with a rookie like Roxanne Perez, she's likely to leave the faction along with the younger Mysterio.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications