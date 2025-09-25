Returning WWE Superstar to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Title? Exploring the possibility 

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion. He is scheduled to defend his IC Title against Rusev on next week's episode of RAW. However, while fans are expecting the younger Mysterio to lose the gold on the show, he might retain it in a shocking twist, thanks to the potential return of a superstar.Live Morgan is the star in question. She suffered a dislocated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. Hence, she relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championship and has been sidelined since then.However, Morgan has recently dropped a major tease regarding her return. In a shocking turn of events, she might finally make her comeback next week on the red brand during the Intercontinental Championship match to help &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom retain the title against Rusev.The 31-year-old shared a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio in the Stamford-based promotion before taking a break from WWE TV due to injury. Given this situation, Liv Morgan might seek to reunite with Dominik upon her return, and helping him retain the IC Title could be an ideal way to strengthen their on-screen relationship.However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Morgan's return has not yet been announced.Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's potential return?There has been increasing tension within The Judgment Day for the past few weeks on RAW, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to be uncomfortable with Dominik Mysterio's unexplained relationship with El Grande Americano.McDonagh faced off against Rusev on the latest episode of the Monday night show, where he tapped out while being locked in the Accolade by the Bulgarian Brute. However, the 39-year-old powerhouse continued to apply the Accolade submission hold on JD while Dominik watched without intervening.Given this situation, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom might finally decide to back off from the villainous stable, especially after the potential return of Liv Morgan. While the latter could be angry with The Judgment Day for easily replacing her with a rookie like Roxanne Perez, she's likely to leave the faction along with the younger Mysterio.That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.