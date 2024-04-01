Reunion with his girlfriend, revenge for Bray Wyatt & more - 4 Ways Bo Dallas could return to WWE 

Bo Dallas hasn't wrestled for WWE since Crown Jewel back in 2019 but it was reported by several sites that he was the man behind the Uncle Howdy disguise.

Howdy worked with Bray Wyatt following his return to WWE back in 2022 through until 2023 but was not unmasked at that time so his identity remains a mystery.

As part of the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary that was released earlier today, there is a tease for the return of Bo Dallas, and it seems that there are many ways that he could slot back into WWE.

#4. Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan unite

Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan are in a relationship outside of WWE but haven't been able to work together on-screen yet. Morgan currently has no WrestleMania plans but could change up her current character to be able to align with Dallas if he makes his return.

In the same way that Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were able to work together, there were rumors that Liv Morgan was also involved and that she could become a much darker character, much like Wyatt's puppets from The Firefly Fun House.

#3. Alexa Bliss makes her return

Alexa Bliss has noted on Instagram that she is now back in the gym following the birth of her daughter last December and that she could be returning to WWE in the near future. Bliss was a major part of Bray Wyatt's storylines and even attempted to continue with her own spin-off following his release.

Bliss could be the key for Bo Dallas to be able to continue the legacy his brother left behind and the two stars could work effectively together if he continues the Uncle Howdy role.

#2. A new Wyatt Family with Braun Strowman

The Wyatt Family has gone through a tough few years with the passing of both Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt, but the remaining members of the family could unite to create their tribute.

Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, if he can return and even Alexa Bliss could all unite to create their own Wyatt Family with a similar mission to the original trio. Dallas will need some backup if he wants to continue the story that Wyatt left behind and that could start with reuniting his family.

#1. Revenge mission for Bray Wyatt

There are a lot of stories that were left unsettled by Wyatt, including Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, which could be the first target for Bo Dallas. The Eater of Worlds also had some enemies in the company and if Dallas decides to continue to use the Uncle Howdy character then he could take them off the list one by one in the style of The Fiend.

Of course, The Fiend character isn't expected to make a return, but Dallas' own character could be his tribute to his brother.

Poll : Do you think Bo Dallas should continue his brother's work? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion