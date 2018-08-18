Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revealed: 5 Friends and 2 Foes of "The Rock"

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Feature
413   //    18 Aug 2018, 09:26 IST

WWE has been going on for years and has produced several stars and superstars. It has the glitz, glamour, money, and entertainment. We see wrestlers from various nations like Australia, France, India and other countries taking part in WWE and making a mark. Some of them have gained cult status - The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, Undertaker, John Cena and others. These legends helped WWE grow by leaps and bounds, thus adding to the glitz and glamour.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been the biggest draw in WWE events. He has now become a hugely popular superstar in Hollywood movies. He keeps coming back to the WWE occasionally, to give back to the sport which made him famous. There are several wrestlers who have been his friends, and some who disliked him.

I have discussed at length here, 5 wrestlers who are friends with The Rock, and 2 wrestlers who dislike him.

Friends

Vince and
Vince and The Rock

1. Vince McMahon

The Rock has been an instrumental factor in popularising WWE. He spent initial times with Vince and treated him as a father figure. Even when Dwayne became a popular movie star, he came back to WWE on Vince's insistence. They have a long history that goes back to professional wrestling.


Roman and
Roman and The Rock

2. Roman Reigns

Roman is a cousin brother of The Rock in real-life. The Rock helped him in initial years when Roman was not doing great in WWE. He even took part in Royal Rumble to promote Reigns when the crowd was booing him.

Vince
Vince and The Rock

3. Hulk Hogan

Hogan was The Rock's idol. He ruled the WWE world when Dwayne was growing up. The Rock's family had a great hand in helping Hogan become a wrestler. The familial roots made the bond stronger. They have been good to each other.

Chr
Chris and The Rock

4. Chris Jericho

They have been friends since 1999 when they appeared together in WWE. The Rock lost WCW World Championship to him, solidifying the bond even further. They have unique and complementing personalities which makes them great friends.

Steve
Steve and The Rock

5. Steve Austin

Steve had the same status as The Rock. Steve liked Dwayne since the beginning and helped him in WrestleMania XV. The Rock also helped Steve when the need arose. Both ruled WWE Universe together.






1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Rock Stone Cold Steve Austin Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
4 Potential Opponents For The Rock At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins on WWE not needing The Rock, whom...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Dream matches we would have loved to watch
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers The Rock is Good Friends with and 2 he...
RELATED STORY
5 Best pay-per-view matches of John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 greatest WrestleMania promo videos
RELATED STORY
7 Dream Singles matches for the Rock at WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Members of the WWE Universe reflect on the death of music...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE Championship mistakes from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstars and fans react to the passing of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us