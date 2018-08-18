Revealed: 5 Friends and 2 Foes of "The Rock"

WWE has been going on for years and has produced several stars and superstars. It has the glitz, glamour, money, and entertainment. We see wrestlers from various nations like Australia, France, India and other countries taking part in WWE and making a mark. Some of them have gained cult status - The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, Undertaker, John Cena and others. These legends helped WWE grow by leaps and bounds, thus adding to the glitz and glamour.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been the biggest draw in WWE events. He has now become a hugely popular superstar in Hollywood movies. He keeps coming back to the WWE occasionally, to give back to the sport which made him famous. There are several wrestlers who have been his friends, and some who disliked him.

I have discussed at length here, 5 wrestlers who are friends with The Rock, and 2 wrestlers who dislike him.

Friends

Vince and The Rock

1. Vince McMahon

The Rock has been an instrumental factor in popularising WWE. He spent initial times with Vince and treated him as a father figure. Even when Dwayne became a popular movie star, he came back to WWE on Vince's insistence. They have a long history that goes back to professional wrestling.

Roman and The Rock

2. Roman Reigns

Roman is a cousin brother of The Rock in real-life. The Rock helped him in initial years when Roman was not doing great in WWE. He even took part in Royal Rumble to promote Reigns when the crowd was booing him.

3. Hulk Hogan

Hogan was The Rock's idol. He ruled the WWE world when Dwayne was growing up. The Rock's family had a great hand in helping Hogan become a wrestler. The familial roots made the bond stronger. They have been good to each other.

Chris and The Rock

4. Chris Jericho

They have been friends since 1999 when they appeared together in WWE. The Rock lost WCW World Championship to him, solidifying the bond even further. They have unique and complementing personalities which makes them great friends.

Steve and The Rock

5. Steve Austin

Steve had the same status as The Rock. Steve liked Dwayne since the beginning and helped him in WrestleMania XV. The Rock also helped Steve when the need arose. Both ruled WWE Universe together.

