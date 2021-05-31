Revisiting The Undertaker vs Mankind, Hell in a Cell: June 28, 1998

The Undertaker and Mick Foley are two of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time and have definitely taken the wrestling business to a whole different level. The two deadly wrestlers were pitted against each other several times but there is one bout that will go down as one of the greatest professional wrestling bouts of all-time.

This came when the two wrestlers met for a Hell in a Cell match at the King of the Ring pay-per-view on June 28, 1998, at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The fight began with both of them fighting on the top of the cell. The first "Oh My God!" moment came when The Undertaker threw Mankind from the top of the structure that sent him crashing through the Spanish announcers' table.

This led to WWE's most famous commentator, Jim Ross shouting "Good God almighty! Good God almighty! That killed him!" and "As God as my witness, he is broken in half!". This was a really scary moment as Mick Foley did not move for a couple of seconds and he had to be put on a stretcher to be taken out of the Civic Arena.

However, to everyone's surprise, Foley got up from the stretcher and started making his way back to the cell, even though the doctors and referees tried stopping him. The Undertaker also made his way back to the cell and the second Oh My God! moment came when The Undertaker choke-slammed Mick Foley and the mesh cage broke which led to Mankind falling from the top, hitting the canvas hard.

It was Jim Ross' commentary that once again elevated this moment as he said, "Good God...Good God! Will somebody stop the damn match? Enough's enough!". Mick Foley's tooth got knocked out as the chair that fell through landed on his face and also dislocated his jaw.

Eventually, Undertaker ended up picking the win by chokeslamming Mick Foley onto a pile of thumbtacks followed by his finishing move, the Tombstone Piledriver. After the bout, both the contestants received a standing ovation from the Pennsylvania crowd and over time, this bout cemented its place as one of the greatest wrestling matches of all-time.

If you measure a man's caliber by his ability to endure pain, look no further than what Foley was able to accomplish in this match. Despite being put to bed on multiple occasions, he just refused to give up. This can be described as an inhuman feat that made Foley the legend he is today.

The WWE is not often known for their 'hardcore' performance style owing to the brand being more of a family friendly setup. But a match like this would even make the ECW lockroom look in awe.

In many arenas, we often see fans holding banners saying 'Foley is God'. It would be hard to argue with such a claim when he was indeed capable of performing inhuman feats like this in the ring.