Revolutionary comeback from retirement, Cody Rhodes makes a statement, released superstars get a second chance -- 5 biggest WWE returns in 2022 so far

In 2022, WWE witnessed multiple major returns. Between superstars who were previously released and those forced out by injuries, fans saw some of the biggest names return.

This article would have included Brock Lesnar as one of the names on the list. However, The Beast Incarnate was technically absent for only two months this year. Nonetheless, Cowboy Brock deserves a shout out for his incredible run as a top babyface.

Now, let's take a look at some of the biggest WWE returns so far this year. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Karrion Kross – WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross' first run on the WWE main roster was far from ideal. He went from one of the hottest prospects in NXT to a forgettable name on RAW. Between the gladiator look and the absence of Scarlett, Kross lost all his charm within a couple of weeks. Soon after, he was surprisingly released from the company.

But Karrion Kross made an epic return on SmackDown earlier this month and directly inserted himself into the main event picture. He attacked Drew McIntyre while the latter was confronting Roman Reigns.

He then put the Tribal Chief on notice, confirming his intentions to go for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#5 Ronda Rousey – WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey made a huge return at the Royal Rumble in January 2022. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was the 28th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and won the whole thing after eliminating Charlotte Flair. She would then unsuccessfully challenge The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

A month later, the two superstars locked horns in a title rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, and Rousey walked out with the championship after making her opponent say, "I Quit!" Since then, she has lost the championship to Liv Morgan and turned heel.

Fans are loving her current run as she has spent the last couple of weeks trying to get her ban reinstated.

#4 Johnny Gargano – WWE RAW

Speculation about Johnny Gargano's return to the company started doing rounds on social media soon after Triple H was named Head of Creative. Fans were desperately waiting for any updates regarding his status, but the company had better plans.

The Game carefully avoided any leaks about Gargano's return, so much so that his arrival on the red brand this week was met with shocking silence. Fans stared at the titantron as Rebel Heart echoed across the arena.

Only moments later had it dawned upon everyone that Johnny Gargano is finally back in WWE. He addressed the welcoming audience on RAW and set up his first feud. Johnny Wrestling was interrupted by Theory, who berated his former mentor. This led to a superkick from Gargano and a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance.

#3 Bayley – WWE SummerSlam

Last year, Bayley perfected her role as a heel but was cruelly denied an opportunity to perform in front of fans. The former women's champion suffered a torn ACL and was ruled out of action just before live crowds returned. After a long wait, she returned at SummerSlam 2022 and brought a couple of surprises along for the ride.

Bianca Belair had just defended her title against Becky Lynch, and both superstars put an end to their feud. However, the RAW Women's Champion soon heard familiar music as her old rival Bayley walked out to a massive pop.

She was accompanied by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who also made her big return. The three superstars now form a heel faction in the women's division and have begun to slowly assert their dominance on the roster.

#2 Cody Rhodes – WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes was underutilized in WWE and left to make a name for himself. In the process, he conquered the wrestling world, and created AEW - the biggest competition to his former company in the business.

The American Nightmare then left All Elite Wrestling and prepared for one of the most iconic comebacks of all time. He was ready for his second innings, but this time as a megastar who had proved a point to his former employers.

Cody returned at WrestleMania to a deafening pop as Seth Rollins' opponent. It was one of the best surprises in the history of wrestling. Both parties involved - the wrestler and the company - made a statement by being back in business together.

The Grandson of a Plumber became the biggest babyface in the business. He went on to have an epic first feud with Seth Rollins over three months and earned everyone's respect with his dedication to his craft.

Significant returns will always be a part of wrestling, but very few will ever match up to the story that saw Cody Rhodes conquer the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1 Triple H

Most of the superstars on the list wouldn't be in the conversation about big returns if it wasn't for Triple H. The Game suffered from a serious medical condition last year and confirmed his retirement in March 2022. His absence left a mark, but NXT took the biggest blow.

Most of the stars he had created were either released or poorly booked on the main roster. However, a new era began after Vince McMahon's controversial retirement. Triple H was first brought back into an executive role when he was named the Head of Talent Relations.

He then took over as Head of Creative, and everyone was excited to see what was in store. The first glimpse of his brilliance was showcased at SummerSlam, which earned a positive response from the media and fans alike.

A few weeks later, RAW and SmackDown saw a major jump in ratings. The change in creative direction was there for all to see, with more emphasis on matches and a series of surprise returns.

So far, Triple H's regime has drawn high praise from the WWE Universe, who believe that a new age product is about to "TakeOver". While he won't compete inside the ring, he is back in the business and this time, The King of Kings has a whole kingdom to rule.

