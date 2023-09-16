Rey Mysterio challenged by on-screen ally to a title match on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio's ally challenged him to a United States Championship match on WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar was originally supposed to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship several weeks ago. However, Theory attacked Escobar before the match, rendering him unable to compete. As a result, Rey Mysterio stepped in to take his stablemate's place.

Tonight on SmackDown, Latino World Order (LWO) were in the ring. Rey was all praise for his stablemates who have helped him out over the past year by being there for him.

Santos Escobar then mentioned how glad he was that the WWE Hall of Famer stepped in his place and won the United States Championship. He then mentioned that it was his dream to face Mysterio in a title match someday and he challenged him for the United States Championship. The US Champion accepted his challenge and they hugged it out.

However, their moment was cut short, when Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits interrupted them. He claimed that the tag team division was crumbling before their eyes and they will pick up the pieces. Wilde then challenged them to a match.

After the match, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits laid out the LWO in the ring with a vicious beatdown.

