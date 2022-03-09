Rey Mysterio shares his true feelings on facing Logan Paul and The Miz at WrestleMania 38

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio has commented on him and Dominik's upcoming tag team match against The Miz and YouTube star Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38.

The Maverick is set to make his in-ring WWE debut at the event. Dominik will also compete at the Show of Shows for the first time in his career. Him and his father made history last year by becoming the first-ever father-son tag team champions.

During a recent interview with Complex, Rey Mysterio shared his thoughts on facing an outsider at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He mentioned a few other celebrities who have been a part of WWE in the past.

"It’s always been cool for WWE to bring in other athletes or celebrities into the mix and collaborate on a different scale by combining mixed matchups,'' said Mysterio. ''Muhammad Ali, Alice Cooper, Cindi Lauper, Mike Tyson, and now Logan Paul. And when other athletes, celebrities, or influencers like Logan step into our world, they leave respecting what we do. It’s a certain appreciation that only the ones who step into that squared circle will understand. Logan will definitely appreciate. I can’t wait to enforce some 619 L.A.W on the 216!"

Rey Mysterio says he gets asked for advice from young up and coming stars in WWE

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest luchadores in the history of the industry. He has captured multiple titles in WWE and headlined several premium live events during the course of his decorated career.

When asked if there's anyone backstage that he sees potential in aside from his son Dominik, Mysterio didn't mention any names. However he stated that young talent ask him, Randy Orton and Edge for advice.

"Well, the locker room is stacked right now with talent,'' said Mysterio. ''And most of the younger talent are on NXT, waiting to get an opportunity on RAW or SmackDown. But anyone that is seeking advice can always get it. They come up to me or to the Randy Ortons or to the Edges. We’re the last of our breed. Every now and then we get an Undertaker that’ll cruise by at a WrestleMania or a pay-per-view, or a Booker T."

Rey Mysterio and Dominik will collide with the team of Logan Paul and The Miz on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

What are your thoughts on celebrity matches in WWE? Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Rey and Dominik Mysterio The Miz and Logan Paul 6 votes so far