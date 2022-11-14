Create

Rey Mysterio dealing with an injury - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Nov 14, 2022 04:38 AM IST
WWE SmackDown star Rey Mysterio is dealing with an injury
Rey Mysterio was recently moved to the WWE SmackDown roster

WWE SmackDown star Rey Mysterio is reportedly dealing with a short-term injury.

According to Ringside News, Rey was backstage at this past Friday's SmackDown but wasn't used on television. Ringside News spoke to a tenured backstage worker on the blue brand who claimed that Rey was in a walking boot backstage for Friday's show.

The nature of the injury was not disclosed but was noted to be short-term as the 47-year-old traveled to SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio was on the WWE RAW roster until recently. He approached Triple H backstage during an edition of SmackDown and attempted to quit the company. Rey was locked in a bitter rivalry with Judgment Day on the red brand, and didn't want to fight them anymore after his son Dominik Mysterio joined the faction.

The Game was able to talk the veteran out of quitting the company and instead orchestrated a trade. Triple H traded Baron Corbin to RAW in exchange for Rey Mysterio. JBL has joined Corbin on the red brand as his manager.

Mysterio recently won a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. He battled Gunther in the main event of the November 4th episode of SmackDown but came up short. Gunther's next opponent for the IC title will be the winner of the SmackDown World Cup.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
