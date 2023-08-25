Rey Mysterio injured in big-time match, star to debut on Friday - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock haven't been supplying much content ever since the back-to-back Premium Live Event weeks ended following SummerSlam. In unfortunate news for subscribers of both platforms, that trend has continued.

The slow week started off with an episode of RAW Talk, with the likes of Bronson Reed and Akira Tozawa featured. On Tuesday, the prior week's edition of NXT became available in all markets. The show is available in some markets the day after airing, however.

A new episode of The Bump streamed on Wednesday. It featured exclusive sitdown interviews with Edge and Becky Lynch bookending the show, and a chat with Chad Gable included in the middle. Lastly, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, just four full-length shows will be added to the archives over the weekend. This includes a brand new episode of a show highlighting the brightest stars of the future, two programs that recently aired elsewhere, and more. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will offer a new episode this weekend. The video will be available on-demand beginning at around 10 AM EST on Saturday, August 26th. It will also be on the live stream.

The series typically features Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down all of the action from the prior night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It occasionally features announcements while also regularly including three select interviews by select superstars spliced in.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured three interviews. Those specific segments can be seen in the video above. Austin Theory was first to be highlighted, followed by Grayson Waller. Lastly, The Street Profits were chatting when their new stablemate Bobby Lashley appeared. The three eventually left together.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two shows that recently aired elsewhere, will be added on-demand

Expand Tweet

Two programs that aired on other platforms will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives this weekend. While much of the programming that appears on the two over-the-top streaming services is first-run, some videos air elsewhere first and aren't immediately added on-demand due to contractual obligations.

Monday Night RAW and SmackDown are subject to 30-day delays thanks to deals with USA Network and FOX, respectively. NXT Level Up and Main Event have roughly a two-week delay due to a contractual obligation to Hulu. Thankfully, the shows still arrive eventually.

WWE Main Event from August 10th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 26th. The opening bout saw Tegan Nox clash with Nikki Cross. Indus Sher teamed up to battle Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 28th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, August 27th. It featured more Bloodline drama ahead of SummerSlam. Additionally, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar went one-on-one, but Rey suffered a real injury that forced the bout to be stopped.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT's b-show will also air this weekend. A brand new episode of NXT Level Up will stream at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, August 25th, for both WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. As usual, it will not be added on-demand for Peacock subscribers after initially streaming for around two weeks.

The main event of NXT Level Up this week will feature the program's gatekeeper Dante Chen taking on SCRYPTS. The athletic star will likely be joined by the powerful duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima.

The opening bout for the event will see Hank Walker and Tank Ledger once again team up. The pair will battle Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. Lastly, Kiana James will go one-on-one with the debuting Kiyah Saint.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?