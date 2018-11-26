Rey Mysterio News: Rey Mysterio reveals why he had to leave WWE

Rey Mysterio has finally opened up about why has left WWE in 2014

What’s the rumour?

Rey Mysterio has finally opened up about why has left WWE in 2014. The Mexican legend had left abruptly and has not spoken about it for a long time but on Lilian Garcia's 'Chasing Glory', he has spilt the beans.

In case you didn’t know…

Mysterio was in the prime of his career in 2014 and was a fan favourite. The Mexican wrestler was into his 13th year with WWE when he decided to leave the company. Rumours went around that he was released by WWE and that he was only pushed because of his association with Eddie Guerrero. But the biggest little man has cleared the air around it all.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Mysterio said he only left WWE because he was unable to keep up with the high demands for a full-time schedule. His body was not able to deal with the stress and he wanted some time off. However, he notes that he and WWE knew that it was just a temporary farewell.

“You know I needed to take a break. I needed to rest. I needed to be around my family and just pick up on a lot of things that I had missed out on over the years just being on the road and traveling and dedicating so much time to this sport that I kinda pushed my family aside and don’t get me wrong, my wife has always been very supportive of what I do and my kids as well. But when your kids are young they don’t understand why dad has to leave every week.” (via Wrestling Edge)

Rey went on to the Indie scene for a while before moving to Lucha Underground for a short period. He made his WWE return during the 2018 Royal Rumble and has been on and off screen ever since.

What’s next?

Rumours suggest that Rey Mysterio will be working with Andrade "Cien" Almas while others suggest that it could be Rusev who partners with him after the Bulgarian brute teamed up with the 'Biggest little man' to defeat Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Starrcade.