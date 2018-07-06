WWE News: Rey Mysterio re-signs two-year deal with the WWE

The Lucha Legend is making his return to the WWE

What's the story?

If you've been wondering whether or not a certain Lucha legend would ever re-sign with the WWE, then have we got some good news for you. Rey Mysterio looks to be making his way back to the WWE, according to the Wrestling Standard.

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving the WWE back in 2015, Mysterio's stock has skyrocketed. Appearing in AAA and Lucha Underground, Mysterio has reignited his career and has become one of the hottest free agents in the business. He's been working the indie circuit for quite some time now but has also made appearances for both NJPW and WWE, though he had yet to sign with either.

Most notably, Mysterio appeared for both of the WWE's Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble events, while also showing up to challenge Jushin Thunder Liger in NJPW before an injury forced him to step away for a bit. He would later take part in a 6-man tag team match at Dominion 6.9, teaming with Jushin Thunder Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a losing effort against Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam "Hangman" Page.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Standard, which has previously broken numerous stories on Twitter as @PWStream, has revealed that Rey Mysterio has officially signed a two-year deal with the WWE. Mysterio's deal will begin on August 1st, with his first appearing coming as the post-SummerSlam Smackdown Live in Brooklyn.

What's next?

With Mysterio finally making his way back to the WWE, there is a bevy of interesting opponents for him to face. From main roster guys like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe to the on fire cruiserweight talents like Mustafa Ali and Lio Rush, there's a deep roster full of possible dream matches.

Who do you want to see Rey Mysterio feud with first? Shinsuke Nakamura? Samoa Joe?