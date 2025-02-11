Rey Mysterio to retire from WWE at WrestleMania 41? Exploring his comments 

At the age of 50, Rey Mysterio is one of the oldest active superstars in the WWE locker room. His experience and legacy are greatly appreciated, both by officials and superstars alike. But, his retirement feels like it's on the horizon. With that in mind, could he retire from pro wrestling at WrestleMania 41?

As of now, Rey Mysterio does not intend to retire at WrestleMania 41. However, he is considering retirement and mentioned in an interview on Adrian Hernandez's YouTube channel that he wants to take guidance from John Cena, who is currently going through his retirement tour.

Rey Mysterio is considering announcing his retirement to his fans beforehand as a gesture of gratitude for their support. He hopes to give them a chance to witness him in the ring for the last time.

"I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans that have grown up watching me or that have supported my career from day one to be able to say, "Hey! This is the last time I'm gonna get to see him perform. I wanna go take a look at it." You know? So, I wanna give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one," said Mysterio [12:14-12:39]

Taking this into consideration, he has been watching The Leader of the Cenation closely, so that he can better understand how to go about it.

"I'm kinda looking at him and trying to get that understanding of what it feels like," claimed Mysterio [13:03-13:08]

Wrestling fans around the world will certainly mourn the day Mysterio finally retires. But, they will also be grateful for having had the pleasure of witnessing his stellar career.

Rey Mysterio has failed to qualify for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match

Retirement may still be a while away for Rey Mysterio. Perhaps next year or potentially the year after. Why? Well, he is still in great physical condition, and as mentioned earlier, still one of the top talents in the locker room. In fact, he even had an Elimination Chamber qualifying match recently.

Unfortunately, he failed to qualify, losing the qualifying bout to Logan Paul. Last night's loss on WWE RAW would've certainly disappointed the luchador's fans in Nashville, Tennessee. However, Mysterio delivered an amazing performance that rivaled the social media sensation.

It just goes to show how incredible a superstar The Master of the 619 is. He still has plenty of fight left in him, and although he will be disappointed with last night's result, he will surely move forward and look towards his next match.

