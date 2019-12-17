Rey Mysterio reveals when Dominik will wrestle, whether he'll wear legendary mask (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio and Dominik hit Brock Lesnar with a double 619!

I had the chance to catch up with the legendary Rey Mysterio ahead of WWE's monumental move at the turn of the year to BT Sport.

Following the reintroduction of Rey's son Dominik to WWE this year, I had to take the opportunity to ask the current WWE United States Champion when we might see his son competing in a match after the duo hit WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with a double 619 at Survivor Series!

We've seen a lot of your son Dominik on screen this year, including executing a really impressive 619 and Frog Splash on Brock Lesnar. When could we expect to see Dominik competing in a match?

I'm hoping that my son can be ready by next year. I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match, so let's hope that it's next year, by the end of the year 2020.

How do you see Dominik's debut going? Would you like to tag with him to begin with, and would you like him to carry on the legacy of wearing your mask if he does?

I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now.

I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day.

I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully and say that getting to share the ring with my son was the best feeling in the world.

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat and to Rey Mysterio for taking the time to chat with me on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

