Rey Mysterio's birthday: Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega and more send messages to the WWE Legend

Rey Mysterio celebrated his 46th Birthday on the 11th of December, and the respected veteran unsurprisingly received several wishes from the Superstars and fans on social media.

Charlotte Flair, who has been on a hiatus from the WWE for the past few months, took to Twitter and sent the following message to Rey Mysterio.

Andrade also wished his on-screen rival with a thoughtful tweet.

Natalya put out a tweet, and the BOAT called Rey Mysterio as one of the GOATs.

Happy birthday to one of the greatest of all time!!!!! AND one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet @reymysterio 🎂🙏 pic.twitter.com/SYDSwIaeNC — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 11, 2020

Cinta de Oro, formerly known as Sin Cara during his WWE stint, called Rey Mysterio a 'homie' while wishing his former WWE colleague.

Of course, Dominik Mysterio had to wish his father with a heartwarming message on Instagram:

Happy Birthday pops thank you for being the best example of a father, husband, wrestler and man of God. You deserve the world and more. Love you dad and happy birthday, can't wait to keep sharing the ring with you!!🙌🙌🙏🙏🎉🎈🎊 #G.M.O.A.T#GOAT 👑👑

Rey Mysterio responded:

Thank you my son, my homie, my tag team partner!! Always 💯 Love & Pride !! 🙏🏼💙

Reigning WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was also one of the many Superstars who wished Rey Mysterio and the NXT Star accompanied the tweet with the GOAT hashtag.

Thea Trinidad, fka Zelina Vega, said Rey Mysterio would forever be an inspiration to her; she added a few throwback photos to make her message even more special.

Iconic luchador El Hijo del Santo wished the WWE veteran on an auspicious occasion. Rey Mysterio also took the time to respond to the birthday wishes.

Thank you 🙏🏼 very much @NatbyNature

LV bro & sis 4Life!! 😁 — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 11, 2020

Rey Mysterio's WWE future

It's astounding when you realize that Rey Mysterio is still impeccably smooth in the ring despite being 46 years old. During a recent appearance on the 'Keepin' it 100' podcast with Konnan, Rey Mysterio stated that he intends on wrestling until he is 50.

The former WWE Champion might have undergone countless surgeries, but he has kept himself in tremendous shape, which has enabled him to deliver quality matches every week.

Rey Mysterio's focus is to ensure that his son solidifies himself as a top-tier WWE Superstar. The Mysterio Family, along with Murphy, have embarked on an exciting storyline on the Blue brand. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the SmackDown members from a creative standpoint as we head towards WrestleMania season.

Before we let you go, we at SK Wrestling would like to wish Rey Mysterio a very happy birthday.