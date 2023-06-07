Rey Mysterio’s retirement match could be set up at Money in the Bank by surprising star

Could Rey Mysterio's time in WWE be coming to an end?

The Master of the 619 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. There were some reports that came out around the induction that Mysterio was initially planning to retire at WrestleMania but decided to keep his career going for an undetermined amount of time.

While he and Dominik Mysterio are currently separated on WWE programming, we've already seen in recent weeks that the company cares very little about what brand someone belongs to, so it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that the father and son's paths will cross once again.

Rey Mysterio's name was brought up multiple times last night during a Miz TV segment with Dominik and Cody Rhodes, which has led many to believe that another showdown between the Mysterios is inevitable.

If WWE books a match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in London, we can't rule out the idea of Rey getting involved.

If Rey costs Dominik the match and helps The American Nightmare at the premium live event. In that case, there's a chance that the Mysterios could be on a collision course for SummerSlam, where Dom finally gets one over on his father in the squared circle and retires the Lucha Libre legend.

Should Rey Mysterio retire from WWE in 2023?

While we can't rule out the idea that Rey Mysterio could decide to retire at any time, 2023 might not be a great time for him to do it.

Right now, Mysterio is part of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown, giving the rub to WWE Superstars like Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega to help get them to the next level in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

If the Hall of Famer were to retire now, he would be leaving a faction behind that still greatly benefits from his presence and star power.

To guarantee the success of the Latino World Order faction, it would be in Mysterio's best interest to stick around in WWE til at least some point in 2024.

What are your thoughts on a potential Rey Mysterio retirement at SummerSlam? Do you think he should keep his WWE career going beyond 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes