Rey Mysterio’s WWE return date may have been confirmed

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was last seen on WWE TV at Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025, where he opened the show with a powerful promo celebrating the new WWE‑AAA partnership. In fact, he even debuted a new beard that was impossible to miss.

Before that, he was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 against El Grande Americano, but suffered an injury on the edition of SmackDown before the show. This injury forced Mysterio's removal from the WrestleMania card, and Rey Fenix took his place subsequently.

This currently keeps the WWE Hall of Famer sidelined as he recovers, although WWE now seems to have revealed when Rey Mysterio might be back, perhaps down to the very date of his return.

Mysterio is advertised for live events on Saturday, July 26 at Arena CDMX (Mexico City, Mexico) and Sunday, July 27 at Arena Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico). Alongside Mysterio, the likes of Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Seth Rollins, among others, are also advertised for these shows in the country.

Ticket sale details for WWE's Supershows in Mexico this summer; will Rey Mysterio be in action?

Rey Mysterio is front and center on the initial advertised graphic for these events in Mexico. Whether this means Mysterio will be back in the ring as soon as next month or only making appearances in a non-wrestling capacity at the Mexico Supershows remains to be seen.

The ticket sale details for the aforementioned shows in Mexico City and Monterrey are as follows:

- Banco Azteca Presale: June 16–17

- WWE Presale: June 18

- General On‑sale: Starting June 19

Given his age and stature, there should be no hurry in getting Rey Mysterio back in the ring sooner than he is 100% ready, and while the clock may be ticking on his days as an active WWE Superstar, Mysterio being healthy and rested is something the former WWE Champion has certainly earned over the past four decades. Returning after healing completely will allow the WWE Universe to witness the GMOAT in all his glory as his ride-off into the sunset approaches near.

If he does make it back to the ring by July, it would be a testament to Rey Mysterio's toughness and resilience that have made him the legend and icon he is today. It could also mean a blockbuster program heading into WWE SummerSlam this August in New Jersey.

