Rey Mysterio says "Nothing Is Secured" with WWE deal

Thomas Lowson
CONTRIBUTOR
News
357   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:43 IST

Enter captio
Mysterio making his return at January's Royal Rumble Pay Per View.

What's the story?

Former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio has said that "nothing is secured" regarding a potential deal to return to WWE.

In case you didn't know

Mysterio joined the WWE in 2002 and remained a major star until he left in 2015. Since then, fans have been wondering about the masked sensation possibly returning.

He returned at this year's Royal Rumble pay per view in January as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Mysterio said he and the company had been going back and forth with negotiations.

He said: "We started off with the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year in January. There was another offer on the table to do the Greatest Royal Rumble and in between those two events, we’ve been going back and forth in conversations, trying to work out the right deal."

In June this year, Mysterio was revealed as a pre-order bonus for the upcoming WWE 2k19 game which has caused more speculation that the masked man would return to the company.

Speaking about the announcement commercial, Rey said how it was very humbling to see.

He said: "I was very happy with the end result. I was amazed as a matter of fact. To see the end result, because I had a draft of how everything was going to be laid out, but when I saw it on the footage after all was said and done and the product was fine, I was like, ‘Wow. This came out awesome.’ I was really, really happy."


What's next?

There are plenty of fans who are hoping to see Rey make a big return, maybe at next year's Rumble, if not sooner. The reaction he got was definitely positive, and who knows? Maybe the man of mystery could become the champion once again.

