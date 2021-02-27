Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will face newly-turned heel duo on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio will take on the newly-turned heel duo of Otis and Chad Gable once again. The Alpha Academy had a match with the father/son duo on last week's episode of SmackDown, where they shockingly turned heel.

WWE has confirmed that tonight's episode of SmackDown will feature a rematch between the Mysterios and the Alpha Academy.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will surely be out for revenge following the unrelenting actions of Otis. The former Heavy Machinery Superstar attacked Rey Mysterio continuously on the orders of Chad Gable, who had already got his team disqualified early on in the match. Gable goaded Otis into hitting Mysterio with a huge splash, and the big man did not even blink when asked to do so.

Following their actions, Alpha Academy were seen backstage where Otis' coach Chad Gable referred to their attack on Rey Mysterio as a "win". Gable claimed that Otis was following directions and was using the coaching and information given to him.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio will not be satisfied by this answer and will be hoping they can grab a win over the Alpha Academy this time around.

Otis explained his attack on Rey Mysterio with a tweet

Last week's episode of SmackDown left many in the WWE Universe confused. Otis, who had been a babyface for much of his career in WWE had suddenly turned heel and fans were demanding answers. Why did Otis attack Rey Mysterio last week?

The former Mr. Money In The Bank attempted to answer this question with a tweet he posted following his loss to Rey Mysterio and his son. The tweet just had a video of his and Chad Gable's backstage interview and two hashtags — #ForTheAcademy and #AlphaAcademy.

What do you think about Otis' attack on Rey Mysterio? Was it really for the Alpha Academy? Or was it an attempt by Otis to release some of his pent up frustration following a string of recent beat downs and losses? Let us know down below.