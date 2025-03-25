Rey Mysterio to do the unforgivable at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

As of last night's RAW, Rey Mysterio and the LWO have been left in a difficult position. The group is currently at odds with American Made and their new "ally", El Grande Americano, with the identity of the mysterious luchador yet to be revealed. However, many suspect that Americano is Chad Gable. Could the suspicion lead Mysterio to do something unforgivable at WrestleMania 41?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes". With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, it seems inevitable that WWE will book a match between Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable. However, much like last night's RAW, Gable could have El Grande Americano wrestle in his stead. This could cause Mysterio to do the unforgivable act of removing the luchador's mask.

To paint a picture, El Grande Americano could wrestle in place of Chad Gable at WrestleMania 41. However, Rey Mysterio, unconvinced by this, would still believe that the luchador is just Gable in a mask. The match could end with the Master of the 619 coming out on top, and in an attempt to prove his point, he may remove Americano's mask.

However, to his shock and the shock of those in attendance, it would be another wrestler behind the mask and not Master Gable.

Considering that it is an immense act of disrespect to unmask a luchador, Mysterio, perhaps the greatest luchador of all time, would be devastated. This, of course, would be all according to Gable's plan. However, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

Rey Mysterio was the first person to be attacked by El Grande Americano

The idea of El Grande Americano being someone other than Chad Gable remains a possibility. After all, when the luchador first appeared, many believed it was obvious that he was Gable, but they were proved wrong.

The luchador came out of nowhere during New Day's match with LWO a few weeks ago and took out Rey Mysterio.

It was a surprising turn of events that left even Mysterio shocked. Following this, Gable was confronted backstage, with Cathy Kelley accusing him of being El Grande Americano. However, a few seconds after the accusations were made, Americano was seen being escorted out by security.

It would be quite the twist if Gable isn't the one behind the mask, but as mentioned earlier, it is just conjecture. Only time will tell how things unfold.

