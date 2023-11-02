Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul: Wrestling and match statistics explored

At Crown Jewel 2023, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul. A month ago, no one would have expected this match to take place. However, after Paul beat Dillon Danis in a boxing match, things changed, and the YouTuber called out the Hall of Famer in his post-fight speech.

This led to a couple of confrontations between the duo on SmackDown. While nothing significant resulted from it, Paul and Mysterio will look to settle their feud at the Saudi-based PLE. While the match will be another addition to the Luchador's great career, it's a massive opportunity for Paul.

In this article, we will explore a few vital statistics ahead of this crucial match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023:

Career lengths of Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at the tender age of 14. Since then, he has constantly wrestled and made a name for himself with various promotions.

While the Lucha legend experienced success everywhere he competed, most came during his time in WWE. Overall, Mysterio has 34 years of experience in professional wrestling.

On the other hand, Logan Paul is relatively young in professional wrestling. However, that must not take away from his accomplishments. Since making his WWE debut in 2021, Paul has faced big names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

This is impressive, given the 28-year-old had zero professional wrestling experience before his WWE debut. Paul's only experience came in collegiate wrestling and boxing.

Win/Loss record in WWE

During his WWE run, Rey Mysterio has experienced several glorious moments. However, there have also been times when he found himself down. Luckily, such dull moments did not overshadow the happy moments of his career. This is one reason the 48-year-old has had a legendary career.

In WWE, Mysterio has a positive win/loss record. The Luchador has won 552 matches and lost 309 matches. On 23 occasions, Mysterio's matches suffered the outcome of a draw.

On the other hand, Logan Paul has not had such an extensive career in wrestling. In the seven pro wrestling matches he has competed in, he has won three and lost four. This statistic is something the 28-year-old wouldn't boast about before he meets Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

Championships and Accolades in WWE

Given the amount of time Rey Mysterio has spent with WWE, it's only natural for him to have won several championships. During his run with the promotion, the Luchador has won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and Intercontinental Championship, to name a few.

In total, Mysterio is a 16-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion. However, unlike the 48-year-old, Logan Paul has never won a championship in WWE. At Crown Jewel 2023, the YouTuber will look to add his first title in his WWE career.

Conclusion

On paper, Rey Mysterio is a massive favorite to beat Logan Paul. The reason behind him being the favorite is the vast experience he brings to the table. After all, throughout his career, the Luchador has beaten several big names despite being the underdog.

However, because of this, one must not count Logan Paul out. Whether WWE or boxing, Paul has constantly impressed and has proven to be a quick learner. Hence, if the 28-year-old can pull off an upset at Crown Jewel 2023, it shouldn't be a surprise.

