"Ran away like a little b**tch" - Rey Mysterio sends a warning to Logan Paul after WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio has vowed to punish Logan Paul after the veteran's brutal assault on The Miz during this week's WWE Raw.

The previous week, after Rey Mysterio and Dominik's victory over The Dirty Dawgs, The Miz attacked the Lucha legend and unmasked him. On Monday, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in a singles bout. After the match, Dominik rushed to the ring and retrieved the stolen mask for his father.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik were in conversation backstage on RAW Talk yesterday, where Rey explained that Dominik was laser-focused during the show.

"Well, I don't know, but this man was on, he was like let go of a leash. He was on a mission tonight. And he still is. Look at his face! What's wrong?" (2:05 onwards)

Dominik revealed why he attacked The Miz after being ejected from the match.

"Well, dad, he should not have disrespected you like that. And I am glad that we were able to handle business tonight." (2:15 onwards)

Finally, the former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that the Mysterios are going after Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38.

"Well, we definitely did handle business tonight because this is back to its owner. You know it is very satisfying when you get back something that was stolen from you, that was taken away. Miz did that last week. Today he got a little bit of taste of what Logan's about to get this Saturday at WrestleMania. We gave it to Miz. Logan ran away like a little b**tch. But it is okay. We will see him Saturday and we will give him the same a** whooping that we gave Miz tonight." (2:21 onwards)

Rey Mysterio pays tribute to Scott Hall

Living legend Rey Mysterio has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away on March 15th, 2022.

Scott Hall, popularly known as Razor Ramon, suffered a broken hip earlier this month. After requiring surgery, the former WWE Superstar had three heart attacks and was placed on life support.

Learning about Scott Hall's death, Rey Mysterio took to social media and expressed his admiration for the megastar.

"Hey Yooo !!! Thank you for so many great memories and for putting the Bad Guys on the map!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the Hall family. Love Ya & gonna miss U Scott. RIP"

