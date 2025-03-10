Rey Mysterio to be written off due to another injury; massive return after 339 days? 4 Ways The New Day vs. LWO can end on WWE RAW

After a shocking heel turn on former WWE Champion Big E a couple of months ago, The New Day have started getting in action inside the squared circle over the past few weeks. While they still haven't been able to explain the reason they turned their backs on Big E, the duo has stolen the spotlight with their recent storyline against Rey Mysterio and LWO.

The New Day injured the Hall of Famer with the brutal attack on his leg a few weeks ago. The Master of the 619 is now set to team up with his protege, Dragon Lee, to take on Kingston and Woods in a tornado tag team match this week on RAW.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, some big surprises might unfold during the match, which could end up building a storyline for the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Let's check out a few ways the tornado tag team match could end on RAW.

#4. Omos joins the New Day

The Nigerian Giant Omos has not appeared in WWE since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal back in April last year. After 339 days of absence from the Stamford-based company, Omos could join the New Day as a replacement for Big E and elevate the faction's status on the red brand.

This potential addition could add an endless number of opportunities for the faction in the future, possibly adding some excitement in RAW's tag team division as well.

#3. Rey Fenix comes out to save the Hall of Famer

The New Day could unleash an assault on Dragon Lee right before the match, taking him out of the action and leaving Rey Mysterio alone in a no disqualification tornado tag team match. This could lead to the massive debut of Rey Fenix on the red brand, which could leave the world surprised.

Fenix could make his first appearance in WWE and align with Rey Mysterio to even the odds against the New Day. This could eventually lead to Fenix getting the spotlight early in his career against one of the best tag teams ever.

#2. Rey Mysterio is injured again

A few weeks ago, The New Day unleashed a brutal assault on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, injuring his leg and taking him out of action. However, things could get worse this time around, with Kofi and Xavier becoming even more vicious.

With no disqualifications in a tornado tag team match, the New Day could end up injuring the Hall of Famer once again, potentially forcing him to miss out on WrestleMania 41.

#1. Big E returns to WWE

The New Day left the world speechless when they turned their backs on Big E and removed him from the faction. Over the past few years, the former WWE Champion has been injured, and it is still uncertain if he will ever enter the squared circle again.

However, considering what The New Day is capable of with weapons in their hands, Big E could make an appearance to distract his former brothers-in-arms on the red brand. Further, if he is allowed to compete in the ring again, Big E could take out both his former friends to build a match for WrestleMania.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for these stars on the red brand.

