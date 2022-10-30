Rhea Ripley & 3 current WWE women who can join Damage CTRL for a WarGames match at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series this year is slated to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26. While very little has been booked, there have been some changes made to the premium live event.

The company has stepped away from brand vs. brand warfare at the event and will have WarGames matches instead. In recent years, RAW and SmackDown would battle each other in traditional five vs. five elimination matches. However, Triple H seems to have done away with the match and has introduced the popular WarGames stipulation.

This year, the storylines will dictate which superstars wind up in the WarGames match. Damage CTRL have made a massive impact since their arrival at WWE SummerSlam.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley selected Rhea Ripley to join the group for a WarGames match because she body-slammed Luke Gallows recently.

Listed below are three other superstars besides Rhea Ripley who could join Damage CTRL for a WarGames match at the premium live event next month.

#3. Doudrop could be an intimidating presence in the match

Formerly known as Piper Niven, Doudrop debuted on the main roster as Eva Marie's protege. After that fell apart, she teamed up with Nikki A.S.H., but the team never captured gold. The only title the former NXT UK star has held in WWE is the 24/7 Championship.

Doudrop would be a great addition to Damage CTRL for a WarGames match or on a permanent basis. She's rarely featured on television nowadays and would enter the group with a chip on her shoulder if Bayley ever extended the offer.

She would also be an intimidating presence in the match and could benefit The Role Model's team with her strength.

#2. Shayna Baszler is one of the most vicious wrestlers in WWE

Shayna Baszler has proven time and time again that she is one of the most dangerous women on the WWE roster. The Kirifuda Clutch is capable of putting anyone to sleep if Baszler gets a window to lock the hold in.

Baszler also has a mean streak as well. She typically is not satisfied with just defeating her opponent. The 42-year-old will often attack her opponents after the match and stomp on a limb to prove a point.

Her experience in Mixed Martial Arts means that she will be prepared for the violence in a WarGames match. Baszler is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

#1. Ronda Rousey could be a major influence in a WarGames match

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey would be the perfect selection to team up with Damage CTRL at Survivor Series. She recently reunited with best friend Shayna Baszler, and the two beat down Natalya backstage on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since winning the title back from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, Rousey's attitude towards the crowd has changed. She was supposed to have an Open Challenge a couple of weeks ago but opted to insult the crowd instead. Rousey had the Open Challenge this week and defeated the returning Emma via submission.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet would fit right in with the group. A camaraderie among the heels could see unprecedented dominance inside the structure. Rousey's combative nature could see her destroy her opponents, while Damage CTRL gives her worthy accompaniment.

Since Survivor Series isn't a battle for brand supremacy anymore, it makes no difference that Ronda Rousey is a WWE SmackDown star, and Damage CTRL is on RAW. Damage CTRL could be almost unstoppable in a WarGames match if Rousey joins the team at WWE Survivor Series.

Who do you think could join Damage CTRL in a WarGames match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes