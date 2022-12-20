Rhea Ripley and 4 other female superstars who defeated men in WWE

This week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley shockingly competed in an inter-gender match. While this is rare, she is not the only female superstar to wrestle a man on WWE television.

Inter-gender matches are commonplace in the independent wrestling scene but are typically not seen on TV. Many of your favorite female stars have squared off against male wrestlers in the past before making their way to the company.

Ripley is now one of the few who got that opportunity on television. Listed below are five female WWE Superstars that have competed against men in the company.

#5. Rhea Ripley

Judgment Day battled Street Profits in the first match of RAW this week and came up on the losing end after Tozawa provided a distraction. Akira threw a red solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, and Ford capitalized by rolling up Finn Balor in the ring.

Rhea Ripley challenged Tozawa to a singles match, and he reluctantly accepted. Tozawa gave it everything, but he was no match for Ripley. She connected with Riptide to pick up an impressive pinfall victory.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss squared off against Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane 2021. The match was built around psychological warfare between The Viper and The Goddess. Before the bell, Randy posed in the corner of the ring before the bell but was startled when black goo began pouring from his mouth.

Bliss then shot a fireball at Orton, causing him to roll out of the ring to regroup. Alexa looked up, and suddenly, a lighting fixture fell from the ceiling and almost struck Orton.

Ultimately, The Fiend attacked Randy and hit him with Sister Abigail. Bliss then simply covered Orton for the win. She now technically holds a victory over the Legend Killer in the record books.

#3. Becky Lynch

Before she became The Man, Becky Lynch was involved in a storyline with Carmella and James Ellsworth on WWE SmackDown. Lynch and Ellsworth battled in an inter-gender match on November 2017.

Ellsworth tried to run away, but the women's locker room made its way to the entrance ramp. James had no choice but to hurry back to the ring, and Lynch locked him in the Dis-Arm-Her. Ellsworth quickly tapped out, and Becky celebrated with the women's division.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Becky noted that the match was for entertainment and hoped people wouldn't be bothered by it.

"With that match, my whole hope was that people didn’t get up in arms about a guy touching a woman. And that it just became about the storyline as opposed to ‘Oh no! What’s going on in the world?’ It was more about entertainment than making any political or social statement." [H/T: Bleacher Report]

This win goes into The Man's list of accolades.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

In a beautiful, emotional moment on BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly!In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. https://t.co/5yGzz7BBG4

Molly Holly was The Hurricane's sidekick for a period in WWE. The Hurricane was the Hardcore Champion heading into WrestleMania 18. Much like the recently retired 24/7 Championship, the Hardcore Title could be defended all 24 hours of the day.

The Hurricane was set for an interview backstage, but Molly rolled him up and captured the championship. Her title reign wouldn't last too long as she immediately lost it to Christian, who lost it to Maven before the show was over.

Molly and The Hurricane have since made up, and he broke the news to his former sidekick that she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

#1. Asuka

Asuka also squared off against James Ellsworth several times on WWE SmackDown in 2018. They battled on the July 3rd episode of the blue brand, but the match ended in a count-out after he ran away through the crowd and Asuka chased after him.

On the next episode of SmackDown, Asuka and Ellsworth battled in a Lumberjack match, so James had nowhere to escape this time. The Empress of Tomorrow dominated the match and forced James to tap out with the Asuka Lock.

After the match, Carmella attacked Asuka from behind and posed with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

