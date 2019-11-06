Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler announce their partners for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 23:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley

On the November 6 episode of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler picked two partners for their respective teams in their upcoming four on four WarGames match. The Bump is a new online show by WWE where Superstars join a panel of hosts that includes WWE announcer Kayla Braxton in a studio to talk about matters related to WWE and other interesting tidbits which may revolve around their personal lives.

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler joined the panelists via video cameras to reveal the name of two partners each. Ripley picked Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae while Baszler picked Bianca Belair and Io Shirai. Both of them are yet to pick a fourth partner.

First-ever Women's WarGames match

During last week's episode of WWE NXT, a brawl broke out between the female Superstars of The Black and Gold Brand after the conclusion of the Women's Tag Team Championship match between The Kabuki Warriors and Team Kick. The Queen of Spades along with her two Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir came out to attack Team Kick's Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai which was thwarted by Rhea Ripley. Soon after that, the rest of the women's roster came out to brawl at ringside.

This prompted NXT General Manager William Regal to take matter into his own hands and he announced a WarGames match where Ripley and Baszler will be the captain for their respective teams. Baszler also appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown as a part of the NXT roster that led an invasion to attack Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley after she defended her title in a match against Cross. Later in the night, The Mosh Pit Kid appeared with Tegan Nox to take on the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose and successfully defeated them.

This year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames will take place on November 23 and will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Also, Baszler has been scheduled to compete against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a Triple-Threat match.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here to rate them!